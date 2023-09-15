News & Insights

Special Counsel Smith seeks some limits on Trump's statements in elections case

Credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST

September 15, 2023 — 05:08 pm EDT

Written by Kanishka Singh for Reuters ->

Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Special Counsel Jack Smith is asking a judge to impose some limits on statements from former President Donald Trump regarding a Washington, D.C., court case over his attempt to overturn his 2020 election defeat, according to a court filing on Friday.

"The defendant has an established practice of issuing inflammatory public statements targeted at individuals or institutions that present an obstacle or challenge to him," Smith said in a filing in U.S. District Court asking Judge Tanya Chutkan to impose some limits on Trump's statements outside of court.

Trump has been charged with four felony counts for allegedly plotting to subvert the results of the 2020 election. It is one of four criminal cases he faces as he runs for the Republican nomination in 2024. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh, writing by David Ljunggren; Editing by Caitlin Webber)

