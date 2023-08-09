News & Insights

Special counsel obtained search warrant for Trump's Twitter account -court filing

Credit: REUTERS/TASOS KATOPODIS/KEVIN WURM

August 09, 2023 — 12:34 pm EDT

Written by Kanishka Singh for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Jack Smith, the U.S. special counsel who is investigating Donald Trump, obtained a search warrant for the former president's Twitter account in January and the social media platform delayed complying, a court filing on Wednesday showed.

The delay in compliance prompted a federal judge to hold Twitter in contempt and fine it $350,000, the filing showed.

