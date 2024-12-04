Spearmint Responds to China’s Mineral Export Ban

Spearmint Resources Inc (TSE:SPMT) has released an update.
Spearmint Resources Inc. is responding to China’s ban on critical mineral exports, including antimony, to the USA by advancing its George Lake South Antimony Project in Canada. With antimony prices soaring, this development positions Spearmint to potentially benefit from the escalating global supply chain tensions.
