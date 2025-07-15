Markets
Spear Bio Partners With Bio-Techne To Expand Access To UltraSensitive Neuro Biomarker Assays

July 15, 2025 — 06:27 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Spear Bio has entered a strategic global distribution agreement with Bio-Techne (TECH) to broaden access to its SPEAR UltraDetect™ immunoassays, beginning with applications in neurology research.

The assays target key biomarkers linked to neurodegenerative diseases, including pTau 231, pTau 217, GFAP, and Nf-L. This move builds on Bio-Techne's investment in Spear Bio's $45M Series A round in 2024.

Spear Bio's SPEAR platform—based on licensed Harvard technology—delivers ultra-high sensitivity, outperforming traditional immunoassays by two to three orders of magnitude. It enables early detection of disease biomarkers using standard qPCR instruments, facilitating insights into complex disease mechanisms.

Bio-Techne's President of Protein Sciences, Will Geist, stated that the partnership brings together Bio-Techne's global reach and assay expertise with Spear Bio's next-gen sensitivity to equip researchers with powerful new tools for neurodegenerative disease study.

CEO Feng Xuan emphasized that the collaboration will accelerate early detection, improve clinical trial stratification, and support the development of novel neurological therapies. The technology also holds promise for inflammation, oncology, and other expanding research areas.

