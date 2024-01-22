News & Insights

Speaking in German, France's Macron hails ties at Schaeuble ceremony

Credit: REUTERS/ANNEGRET HILSE

January 22, 2024 — 12:15 pm EST

Written by Andreas Rinke and Sarah Marsh for Reuters ->

BERLIN, Jan 22 (Reuters) - French President Emanuel Macron urged lawmakers in Germany's lower house of parliament to join him in living up to the legacy of late statesman Wolfgang Schaeuble in a speech on Monday that was mostly in German.

Macron, who studied German at school but does not speak it fluently, practiced ahead of his address at the ceremony in the Bundestag honouring Schaeuble, French officials said.

The gesture comes as French-German ties are strained by disagreements on energy, industry and defence policy that are exacerbated by a lack of chemistry between charismatic Macron and his tight-lipped German counterpart, Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Schaeuble, who grew up in the shadow of the Second World War and served as a member of the German parliament for more than half a century, was a fervent defender of the Franco-German relationship which he saw as key to broader European peace and prosperity.

"The life of this great German, this great European, shows that he saw the changes of his country and the implementation of the European project as all part of one whole," Macron said.

The French-German bond helped two countries blossom again after the war, he said.

"The German-French friendship is the guarantor of that formula as the fundamental connector link of Europe."

Schaeuble devoted much of his career to re-unifying Germany and later served as former chancellor Angela Merkel's finance minister during the eurozone debt crisis. He died in late December, aged 81.

"Now an era after Wolfgang Schaeuble begins. Let us take on this legacy and be up to the task," Macron said.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke and Sarah Marsh; Additional Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((sarah.marsh@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220133621; Reuters Messaging: sarah.marsh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.