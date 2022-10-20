Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW), which added 12,200,000 units, or a 3.0% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SPDW, in morning trading today Royal Bank of Canada (RY.CA) is up about 0.1%, and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.CA) is up by about 0.1%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the IBTJ ETF (IBTJ), which added 600,000 units, for a 38.7% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: SPDW, IBTJ: Big ETF Inflows

