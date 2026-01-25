SPDR's SPTM Offers Broad Market Reach, While Vanguard's VTV Targets Value Stocks. Which Is the Better Buy?

Key Points

SPTM offers broader market exposure and holds nearly five times as many stocks as VTV.

VTV pays a higher dividend yield and has shown less volatility and drawdown over the past five years.

SPTM tilts heavily toward technology, while VTV emphasizes value-oriented sectors.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

The Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEMKT:VTV) is designed for investors seeking to track the performance of large-cap U.S. value stocks, concentrating on established companies with lower price-to-book ratios.

The State Street SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEMKT:SPTM) aims to mirror the broader U.S. equity market, spanning large-, mid-, and small-cap stocks. This comparison unpacks how these differences play out in cost, performance, risk, and portfolio makeup.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric VTV SPTM Issuer Vanguard SPDR Expense ratio 0.04% 0.03% 1-yr return (as of Jan. 25, 2026) 11.48% 12.91% Dividend yield 2.05% 1.13% AUM $218 billion $12 billion Beta (5Y monthly) 0.78 1.02

SPTM is slightly more affordable than VTV with a lower expense ratio, while VTV delivers a much higher dividend yield that may appeal to income-focused investors.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric VTV SPTM Max drawdown (5 y) -17.03% -24.15% Growth of $1,000 over 5 years $1,622 $1,765

What's inside

SPTM tracks a broad U.S. equity index and holds 1,510 stocks, providing exposure across all market caps and sectors.

Its portfolio is heavily weighted toward technology, making up 34% of assets, followed by financial services at 13% and consumer cyclical at 11%. The top holdings are Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft. The fund has been operating for more than 25 years, offering a long track record for evaluation.

VTV, in contrast, concentrates on 312 large-cap value stocks, with sector exposure led by financial services at 25%, healthcare at 16%, and industrials at 13%. Its largest positions are JPMorgan Chase, Berkshire Hathaway, and Exxon Mobil.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

SPTM and VTV can both be fantastic investments, and determining the right choice for your portfolio will depend on what you’re looking to achieve with an ETF.

SPTM provides broad exposure to the overall market. While it is tech-heavy, reflecting the market’s tilt toward tech giants, it includes stocks from companies of all sizes across all sectors.

VTV, on the other hand, focuses exclusively on large-cap value stocks. Value stocks are those from established companies that are generally seen as being overlooked by investors. These stocks may experience slower growth, but they also tend to be more stable with greater dividend income potential.

Between these two ETFs, VTV offers a lower beta and a milder max drawdown, suggesting smaller price fluctuations and less volatility overall. But SPTM is the higher performer, delivering higher one- and five-year total returns.

Investors seeking stability and consistent dividend income may prefer VTV’s large-cap value approach. If you’re looking for increased diversification with access to stocks from all corners of the market, however, SPTM might better fit the bill.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 949%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 25, 2026.

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Katie Brockman has positions in Vanguard Index Funds - Vanguard Value ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Berkshire Hathaway, JPMorgan Chase, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Vanguard Index Funds - Vanguard Value ETF. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.