SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for PSK

In trading on Monday, shares of the SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (Symbol: PSK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $43.32, changing hands as low as $43.22 per share. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock shares are currently trading off about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PSK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PSK's low point in its 52 week range is $38.526 per share, with $44.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.21.

