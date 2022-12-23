SPDR S&P Telecom ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.6%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (Symbol: XTL) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Lumen Technologies Inc (Symbol: LUMN), which makes up 3.14% of the SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (Symbol: XTL), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,118,656 worth of LUMN, making it the #16 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at LUMN:

LUMN — last trade: $5.19 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/04/2022 Hal Jones Director 11,500 $5.93 $68,195 11/04/2022 Steven T. Clontz Director 11,500 $5.90 $67,850 11/08/2022 Martha Helena Bejar Director 12,500 $6.36 $79,500 11/04/2022 T. Michael Glenn Director 20,000 $5.92 $118,400 11/11/2022 Steven T. Clontz Director 5,000 $6.31 $31,550 11/29/2022 Steven T. Clontz Director 5,000 $5.34 $26,700

And CommScope Holding Co Inc (Symbol: COMM), the #22 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (Symbol: XTL), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,019,593 worth of COMM, which represents approximately 3.00% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at COMM is detailed in the table below:

COMM — last trade: $7.20 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/11/2022 Claudius E. Watts IV Director 15,000 $9.66 $144,892 08/31/2022 Kyle David Lorentzen EVP & CFO 17,700 $10.69 $189,209 08/26/2022 Charles L. Treadway President and CEO 48,076 $10.41 $500,428 09/02/2022 John R. Carlson SVP & Chief Commercial Officer 11,868 $12.62 $149,730

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 ORIT YTD Return

 FSK market cap history

 CEF market cap history



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.