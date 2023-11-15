SPDR S&P Regional Banking (KRE) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (Symbol: KRE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $45.23, changing hands as high as $45.28 per share. SPDR S&P Regional Banking shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KRE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KRE's low point in its 52 week range is $34.52 per share, with $65.315 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.21.

