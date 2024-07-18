Is SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) a Strong ETF Right Now?

The SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) made its debut on 06/19/2006, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund that provides broad exposure to the Financials ETFs category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

For a long time now, the ETF industry has been flooded with products based on market capitalization weighted indexes, which are designed to represent the broader market or a particular market segment.

Because market cap weighted indexes provide a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, they work well for investors who believe in market efficiency.

However, some investors believe in the possibility of beating the market through exceptional stock selection, and choose a different type of fund that tracks non-cap weighted strategies: smart beta.

These indexes attempt to select stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance, based on certain fundamental characteristics or a combination of such characteristics.

The smart beta space gives investors many different choices, from equal-weighting, one of the simplest strategies, to more complicated ones like fundamental and volatility/momentum based weighting. However, not all of these methodologies have been able to deliver remarkable returns.

Fund Sponsor & Index

The fund is managed by State Street Global Advisors. KRE has been able to amass assets over $3.03 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs in the Financials ETFs. This particular fund seeks to match the performance of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index before fees and expenses.

The S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index represents the regional banks segment of the S&P Total Market Index.

Cost & Other Expenses

Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.

Annual operating expenses for KRE are 0.35%, which makes it one of the least expensive products in the space.

KRE's 12-month trailing dividend yield is 2.78%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Financials sector - about 100% of the portfolio.

Looking at individual holdings, M + T Bank Corp (MTB) accounts for about 2.64% of total assets, followed by Citizens Financial Group (CFG) and Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL).

Its top 10 holdings account for approximately 24.9% of KRE's total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

Year-to-date, the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF return is roughly 9.69% so far, and was up about 32.90% over the last 12 months (as of 07/18/2024). KRE has traded between $38.57 and $56.74 in this past 52-week period.

The fund has a beta of 1.08 and standard deviation of 30.75% for the trailing three-year period, which makes KRE a high risk choice in this particular space. With about 142 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF is not a suitable option for investors seeking to outperform the Financials ETFs segment of the market. Instead, there are other ETFs in the space which investors should consider.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) tracks KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking Index and the iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) tracks Dow Jones U.S. Select Regional Banks Index. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has $57.02 million in assets, iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has $640.05 million. KBWR has an expense ratio of 0.35% and IAT charges 0.40%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Financials ETFs.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE): ETF Research Reports

M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT): ETF Research Reports

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.