SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.5%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (Symbol: KRE) shows an impressive 10.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Synovus Financial Corp (Symbol: SNV), which makes up 2.31% of the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (Symbol: KRE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $78,295,429 worth of SNV, making it the #11 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SNV:
SNV — last trade: $46.76 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|10/22/2024
|Thomas T. Dierdorff
|EVP, Corp. & Inv. Banking
|1,841
|$48.86
|$89,951
|11/27/2024
|Kevin Joseph Howard
|EVP, Chief Wholesale Bank. Off
|7,500
|$58.00
|$435,000
|01/28/2025
|Thomas T. Dierdorff
|EVP, Corp. & Inv. Banking
|1,680
|$55.03
|$92,450
And NBT Bancorp. Inc. (Symbol: NBTB), the #77 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (Symbol: KRE), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $10,556,589 worth of NBTB, which represents approximately 0.31% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NBTB is detailed in the table below:
NBTB — last trade: $42.90 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/07/2025
|Heidi M. Hoeller
|Director
|678
|$48.45
|$32,849
|03/05/2025
|Scott Allen Kingsley
|President & CEO NBT Bancorp
|2,000
|$44.90
|$89,800
