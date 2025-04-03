SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.5%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (Symbol: KRE) shows an impressive 10.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Synovus Financial Corp (Symbol: SNV), which makes up 2.31% of the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (Symbol: KRE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $78,295,429 worth of SNV, making it the #11 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SNV:

SNV — last trade: $46.76 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 10/22/2024 Thomas T. Dierdorff EVP, Corp. & Inv. Banking 1,841 $48.86 $89,951 11/27/2024 Kevin Joseph Howard EVP, Chief Wholesale Bank. Off 7,500 $58.00 $435,000 01/28/2025 Thomas T. Dierdorff EVP, Corp. & Inv. Banking 1,680 $55.03 $92,450

And NBT Bancorp. Inc. (Symbol: NBTB), the #77 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (Symbol: KRE), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $10,556,589 worth of NBTB, which represents approximately 0.31% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NBTB is detailed in the table below:

NBTB — last trade: $42.90 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/07/2025 Heidi M. Hoeller Director 678 $48.45 $32,849 03/05/2025 Scott Allen Kingsley President & CEO NBT Bancorp 2,000 $44.90 $89,800

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Energy Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying

 CRVS Stock Predictions

 Funds Holding CMRX



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.