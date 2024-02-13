SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.6%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (Symbol: KRE) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Capitol Federal Financial Inc (Symbol: CFFN), which makes up 0.25% of the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (Symbol: KRE), has seen 7 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $7,356,224 worth of CFFN, making it the #83 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CFFN:

CFFN — last trade: $6.16 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 09/19/2023 Jeffrey M. Johnson Director 6,000 $5.02 $30,120 09/20/2023 Jeffrey R. Thompson Director 11,000 $5.03 $55,330 10/27/2023 James G. Morris Director 21,000 $5.03 $105,579 10/27/2023 Natalie G. Haag Executive Vice President 1,230 $4.99 $6,137 10/27/2023 Rick C. Jackson Executive Vice President 20,000 $5.13 $102,600 10/30/2023 Anthony S. Barry Executive Vice President 12,000 $5.03 $60,356 10/30/2023 Jeffrey M. Johnson Director 7,000 $5.08 $35,525 11/01/2023 Anthony S. Barry Executive Vice President 500 $5.08 $2,540 10/27/2023 Carlton A. Ricketts Director 20,000 $5.20 $104,000 01/26/2024 Anthony S. Barry Executive Vice President 399 $6.43 $2,566

And OceanFirst Financial Corp (Symbol: OCFC), the #87 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (Symbol: KRE), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $7,073,825 worth of OCFC, which represents approximately 0.24% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at OCFC is detailed in the table below:

OCFC — last trade: $15.805 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 10/26/2023 Anthony Giordano III 2,345 $12.75 $29,895 12/05/2023 Robert C. Garrett Director 70 $15.04 $1,053 12/07/2023 John F. Barros Director 462 $15.38 $7,106

