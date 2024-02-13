SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.6%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (Symbol: KRE) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Capitol Federal Financial Inc (Symbol: CFFN), which makes up 0.25% of the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (Symbol: KRE), has seen 7 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $7,356,224 worth of CFFN, making it the #83 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CFFN:
CFFN — last trade: $6.16 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/19/2023
|Jeffrey M. Johnson
|Director
|6,000
|$5.02
|$30,120
|09/20/2023
|Jeffrey R. Thompson
|Director
|11,000
|$5.03
|$55,330
|10/27/2023
|James G. Morris
|Director
|21,000
|$5.03
|$105,579
|10/27/2023
|Natalie G. Haag
|Executive Vice President
|1,230
|$4.99
|$6,137
|10/27/2023
|Rick C. Jackson
|Executive Vice President
|20,000
|$5.13
|$102,600
|10/30/2023
|Anthony S. Barry
|Executive Vice President
|12,000
|$5.03
|$60,356
|10/30/2023
|Jeffrey M. Johnson
|Director
|7,000
|$5.08
|$35,525
|11/01/2023
|Anthony S. Barry
|Executive Vice President
|500
|$5.08
|$2,540
|10/27/2023
|Carlton A. Ricketts
|Director
|20,000
|$5.20
|$104,000
|01/26/2024
|Anthony S. Barry
|Executive Vice President
|399
|$6.43
|$2,566
And OceanFirst Financial Corp (Symbol: OCFC), the #87 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (Symbol: KRE), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $7,073,825 worth of OCFC, which represents approximately 0.24% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at OCFC is detailed in the table below:
OCFC — last trade: $15.805 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|10/26/2023
|Anthony Giordano III
|2,345
|$12.75
|$29,895
|12/05/2023
|Robert C. Garrett
|Director
|70
|$15.04
|$1,053
|12/07/2023
|John F. Barros
|Director
|462
|$15.38
|$7,106
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
Insider Buying
W Insider Buying
BH YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.