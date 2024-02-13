News & Insights

Markets
KRE

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.6%

February 13, 2024 — 11:16 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (Symbol: KRE) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Capitol Federal Financial Inc (Symbol: CFFN), which makes up 0.25% of the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (Symbol: KRE), has seen 7 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $7,356,224 worth of CFFN, making it the #83 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CFFN:

CFFN — last trade: $6.16 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
09/19/2023 Jeffrey M. Johnson Director 6,000 $5.02 $30,120
09/20/2023 Jeffrey R. Thompson Director 11,000 $5.03 $55,330
10/27/2023 James G. Morris Director 21,000 $5.03 $105,579
10/27/2023 Natalie G. Haag Executive Vice President 1,230 $4.99 $6,137
10/27/2023 Rick C. Jackson Executive Vice President 20,000 $5.13 $102,600
10/30/2023 Anthony S. Barry Executive Vice President 12,000 $5.03 $60,356
10/30/2023 Jeffrey M. Johnson Director 7,000 $5.08 $35,525
11/01/2023 Anthony S. Barry Executive Vice President 500 $5.08 $2,540
10/27/2023 Carlton A. Ricketts Director 20,000 $5.20 $104,000
01/26/2024 Anthony S. Barry Executive Vice President 399 $6.43 $2,566

And OceanFirst Financial Corp (Symbol: OCFC), the #87 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (Symbol: KRE), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $7,073,825 worth of OCFC, which represents approximately 0.24% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at OCFC is detailed in the table below:

OCFC — last trade: $15.805 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
10/26/2023 Anthony Giordano III 2,345 $12.75 $29,895
12/05/2023 Robert C. Garrett Director 70 $15.04 $1,053
12/07/2023 John F. Barros Director 462 $15.38 $7,106

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Insider Buying
 W Insider Buying
 BH YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KRE
CFFN
OCFC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.