SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production (XOP) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (Symbol: XOP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $138.76, changing hands as high as $139.50 per share. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production shares are currently trading up about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XOP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XOP's low point in its 52 week range is $94.85 per share, with $170.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $138.60.

