SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 Trust Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for MDY

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 Trust ETF (Symbol: MDY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $343.11, changing hands as low as $340.26 per share. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 Trust shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MDY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MDY's low point in its 52 week range is $284.45 per share, with $366.295 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $340.59.

