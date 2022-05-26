SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.2%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (Symbol: MDY) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Middleby Corp (Symbol: MIDD), which makes up 0.38% of the SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (Symbol: MDY), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $66,243,506 worth of MIDD, making it the #45 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MIDD:
MIDD — last trade: $139.74 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/14/2022
|Robert A. Nerbonne
|Director
|600
|$168.84
|$101,304
|05/13/2022
|Robert A. Nerbonne
|Director
|1,450
|$139.57
|$202,376
|05/12/2022
|Timothy John Fitzgerald
|Chief Executive Officer
|7,500
|$132.29
|$992,145
|05/24/2022
|Nassem Ziyad
|Director
|2,035
|$135.83
|$276,414
And Apartment Income REIT Corp (Symbol: AIRC), the #75 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (Symbol: MDY), shows 6 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $59,276,041 worth of AIRC, which represents approximately 0.34% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at AIRC is detailed in the table below:
AIRC — last trade: $44.39 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/16/2022
|Ann Sperling
|Director
|758
|$52.67
|$39,925
|02/18/2022
|John D. Rayis
|Director
|500
|$51.44
|$25,720
|02/28/2022
|Thomas N. Bohjalian
|Director
|2,000
|$51.65
|$103,300
|03/01/2022
|John D. Rayis
|Director
|500
|$50.52
|$25,261
|03/11/2022
|Devin Ignatius Murphy
|Director
|2,000
|$52.45
|$104,900
|05/05/2022
|Matthew O'grady
|Senior Vice President
|543
|$46.04
|$24,999
|05/05/2022
|Joshua Minix
|Executive Vice President
|548
|$45.54
|$24,958
|05/05/2022
|John D. Rayis
|Director
|1,000
|$46.80
|$46,802
