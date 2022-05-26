SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.2%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (Symbol: MDY) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Middleby Corp (Symbol: MIDD), which makes up 0.38% of the SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (Symbol: MDY), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $66,243,506 worth of MIDD, making it the #45 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MIDD:

MIDD — last trade: $139.74 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/14/2022 Robert A. Nerbonne Director 600 $168.84 $101,304 05/13/2022 Robert A. Nerbonne Director 1,450 $139.57 $202,376 05/12/2022 Timothy John Fitzgerald Chief Executive Officer 7,500 $132.29 $992,145 05/24/2022 Nassem Ziyad Director 2,035 $135.83 $276,414

And Apartment Income REIT Corp (Symbol: AIRC), the #75 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (Symbol: MDY), shows 6 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $59,276,041 worth of AIRC, which represents approximately 0.34% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at AIRC is detailed in the table below:

AIRC — last trade: $44.39 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/16/2022 Ann Sperling Director 758 $52.67 $39,925 02/18/2022 John D. Rayis Director 500 $51.44 $25,720 02/28/2022 Thomas N. Bohjalian Director 2,000 $51.65 $103,300 03/01/2022 John D. Rayis Director 500 $50.52 $25,261 03/11/2022 Devin Ignatius Murphy Director 2,000 $52.45 $104,900 05/05/2022 Matthew O'grady Senior Vice President 543 $46.04 $24,999 05/05/2022 Joshua Minix Executive Vice President 548 $45.54 $24,958 05/05/2022 John D. Rayis Director 1,000 $46.80 $46,802

