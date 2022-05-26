Markets
MDY

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.2%

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (Symbol: MDY) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Middleby Corp (Symbol: MIDD), which makes up 0.38% of the SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (Symbol: MDY), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $66,243,506 worth of MIDD, making it the #45 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MIDD:

MIDD — last trade: $139.74 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/14/2022 Robert A. Nerbonne Director 600 $168.84 $101,304
05/13/2022 Robert A. Nerbonne Director 1,450 $139.57 $202,376
05/12/2022 Timothy John Fitzgerald Chief Executive Officer 7,500 $132.29 $992,145
05/24/2022 Nassem Ziyad Director 2,035 $135.83 $276,414

And Apartment Income REIT Corp (Symbol: AIRC), the #75 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (Symbol: MDY), shows 6 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $59,276,041 worth of AIRC, which represents approximately 0.34% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at AIRC is detailed in the table below:

AIRC — last trade: $44.39 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/16/2022 Ann Sperling Director 758 $52.67 $39,925
02/18/2022 John D. Rayis Director 500 $51.44 $25,720
02/28/2022 Thomas N. Bohjalian Director 2,000 $51.65 $103,300
03/01/2022 John D. Rayis Director 500 $50.52 $25,261
03/11/2022 Devin Ignatius Murphy Director 2,000 $52.45 $104,900
05/05/2022 Matthew O'grady Senior Vice President 543 $46.04 $24,999
05/05/2022 Joshua Minix Executive Vice President 548 $45.54 $24,958
05/05/2022 John D. Rayis Director 1,000 $46.80 $46,802

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MDY MIDD AIRC

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular