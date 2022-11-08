SPDR S&P Metals & Mining (XME) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (Symbol: XME) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $50.54, changing hands as high as $50.76 per share. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XME shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XME's low point in its 52 week range is $39.79 per share, with $66.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.11.

