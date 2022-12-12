Markets
XME

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 18.2%

December 12, 2022 — 09:55 am EST

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (Symbol: XME) shows an impressive 18.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Arch Resources Inc (Symbol: ARCH), which makes up 3.75% of the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (Symbol: XME), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $80,920,753 worth of ARCH, making it the #10 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ARCH:

ARCH — last trade: $143.17 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/01/2022 James N. Chapman Director 1,000 $123.10 $123,100
08/01/2022 Patrick J. Bartels Jr. Director 500 $125.58 $62,790

And Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF), the #17 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (Symbol: XME), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $66,384,175 worth of CLF, which represents approximately 3.08% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CLF is detailed in the table below:

CLF — last trade: $15.50 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/16/2022 Celso L. Goncalves Jr. EVP, CFO 5,000 $19.36 $96,800
08/17/2022 Celso L. Goncalves Jr. EVP, CFO 6,000 $18.43 $110,579
09/08/2022 Janet L. Miller Director 1,425 $17.45 $24,865

