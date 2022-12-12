SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 18.2%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (Symbol: XME) shows an impressive 18.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Arch Resources Inc (Symbol: ARCH), which makes up 3.75% of the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (Symbol: XME), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $80,920,753 worth of ARCH, making it the #10 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ARCH:
ARCH — last trade: $143.17 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/01/2022
|James N. Chapman
|Director
|1,000
|$123.10
|$123,100
|08/01/2022
|Patrick J. Bartels Jr.
|Director
|500
|$125.58
|$62,790
And Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF), the #17 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (Symbol: XME), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $66,384,175 worth of CLF, which represents approximately 3.08% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CLF is detailed in the table below:
CLF — last trade: $15.50 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/16/2022
|Celso L. Goncalves Jr.
|EVP, CFO
|5,000
|$19.36
|$96,800
|08/17/2022
|Celso L. Goncalves Jr.
|EVP, CFO
|6,000
|$18.43
|$110,579
|09/08/2022
|Janet L. Miller
|Director
|1,425
|$17.45
|$24,865
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
Warren Buffett Stock Picks
Funds Holding SSU
Funds Holding PBSK
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.