SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 18.1%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (Symbol: XME) shows an impressive 18.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Arch Resources Inc (Symbol: ARCH), which makes up 3.99% of the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (Symbol: XME), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $96,831,774 worth of ARCH, making it the #16 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ARCH:

ARCH — last trade: $140 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/01/2022 James N. Chapman Director 1,000 $123.10 $123,100 08/01/2022 Patrick J. Bartels Jr. Director 500 $125.58 $62,790

