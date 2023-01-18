SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 18.1%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (Symbol: XME) shows an impressive 18.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Arch Resources Inc (Symbol: ARCH), which makes up 3.99% of the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (Symbol: XME), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $96,831,774 worth of ARCH, making it the #16 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ARCH:
ARCH — last trade: $140 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/01/2022
|James N. Chapman
|Director
|1,000
|$123.10
|$123,100
|08/01/2022
|Patrick J. Bartels Jr.
|Director
|500
|$125.58
|$62,790
