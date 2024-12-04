News & Insights

Markets
XME

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.2%

December 04, 2024 — 10:36 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (Symbol: XME) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF), which makes up 6.39% of the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (Symbol: XME), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $125,700,580 worth of CLF, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CLF:

CLF — last trade: $12.90 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
06/12/2024 Celso L. Goncalves Jr. EVP, CFO 7,250 $14.98 $108,641
06/12/2024 Ben Oren Director 6,700 $14.99 $100,400
06/13/2024 John T. Baldwin Director 7,500 $14.70 $110,272
06/13/2024 Ralph S. Michael III Director 20,000 $14.74 $294,800
08/01/2024 John T. Baldwin Director 8,000 $14.53 $116,240

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Ex-Dividend Calendar
 Funds Holding ASTI
 Funds Holding IACI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Ex-Dividend Calendar -> Funds Holding ASTI -> Funds Holding IACI -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XME
CLF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.