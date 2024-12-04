SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.2%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (Symbol: XME) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF), which makes up 6.39% of the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (Symbol: XME), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $125,700,580 worth of CLF, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CLF:
CLF — last trade: $12.90 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/12/2024
|Celso L. Goncalves Jr.
|EVP, CFO
|7,250
|$14.98
|$108,641
|06/12/2024
|Ben Oren
|Director
|6,700
|$14.99
|$100,400
|06/13/2024
|John T. Baldwin
|Director
|7,500
|$14.70
|$110,272
|06/13/2024
|Ralph S. Michael III
|Director
|20,000
|$14.74
|$294,800
|08/01/2024
|John T. Baldwin
|Director
|8,000
|$14.53
|$116,240
