SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.2%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (Symbol: XME) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF), which makes up 6.39% of the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (Symbol: XME), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $125,700,580 worth of CLF, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CLF:

CLF — last trade: $12.90 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 06/12/2024 Celso L. Goncalves Jr. EVP, CFO 7,250 $14.98 $108,641 06/12/2024 Ben Oren Director 6,700 $14.99 $100,400 06/13/2024 John T. Baldwin Director 7,500 $14.70 $110,272 06/13/2024 Ralph S. Michael III Director 20,000 $14.74 $294,800 08/01/2024 John T. Baldwin Director 8,000 $14.53 $116,240

