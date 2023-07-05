SPDR S&P Metals & Mining Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for XME

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (Symbol: XME) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $50.61, changing hands as low as $50.45 per share. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XME shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XME's low point in its 52 week range is $39.83 per share, with $59.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.53.

