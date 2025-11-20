SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite Getting Very Oversold

In the case of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite, the RSI reading has hit 27.9 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 37.0. A bullish investor could look at KOMP's 27.9 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), KOMP's low point in its 52 week range is $39.6301 per share, with $66.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.73. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite shares are currently trading trading flat on the day.
