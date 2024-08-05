SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for KOMP

In trading on Monday, shares of the SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (Symbol: KOMP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $44.99, changing hands as low as $43.14 per share. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite shares are currently trading off about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KOMP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KOMP's low point in its 52 week range is $36.2301 per share, with $50.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.09.

