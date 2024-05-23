News & Insights

SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 11.4%

May 23, 2024 — 09:41 am EDT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (Symbol: CNRG) shows an impressive 11.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Cummins, Inc. (Symbol: CMI), which makes up 3.05% of the SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (Symbol: CNRG), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $6,183,461 worth of CMI, making it the #4 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CMI:

CMI — last trade: $287.01 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/27/2024 Daniel William Fisher Director 562 $266.57 $149,810
05/20/2024 Marvin Boakye VP - Chief Human Resources Off 1,745 $286.04 $499,133

