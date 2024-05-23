SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 11.4%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (Symbol: CNRG) shows an impressive 11.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Cummins, Inc. (Symbol: CMI), which makes up 3.05% of the SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (Symbol: CNRG), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $6,183,461 worth of CMI, making it the #4 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CMI:
CMI — last trade: $287.01 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/27/2024
|Daniel William Fisher
|Director
|562
|$266.57
|$149,810
|05/20/2024
|Marvin Boakye
|VP - Chief Human Resources Off
|1,745
|$286.04
|$499,133
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
ACOR market cap history
FULT Dividend History
AMRK Stock Predictions
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.