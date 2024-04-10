SPDR S&P International Dividend Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for DWX

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (Symbol: DWX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $34.37, changing hands as low as $34.25 per share. SPDR S&P International Dividend shares are currently trading down about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DWX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DWX's low point in its 52 week range is $31.80 per share, with $35.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.36.

