SPDR S&P Insurance ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 17.0%

July 29, 2024 — 09:33 am EDT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (Symbol: KIE) shows an impressive 17.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Globe Life Inc (Symbol: GL), which makes up 2.29% of the SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (Symbol: KIE), has seen 7 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $18,734,083 worth of GL, making it the #3 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at GL:

GL — last trade: $90.69 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
04/24/2024 James Brannen Director 2,000 $78.47 $156,940
04/24/2024 David A. Rodriguez Director 1,500 $79.72 $119,585
04/25/2024 Mark A. Blinn Director 2,000 $76.77 $153,540
05/16/2024 James Matthew Darden Co-Chairman & CEO 2,000 $84.82 $169,646
05/17/2024 Thomas Peter Kalmbach EVP & CFO 500 $84.43 $42,214
05/20/2024 Frank M. Svoboda Co-Chairman & CEO 2,500 $86.31 $215,764
05/21/2024 James Matthew Darden Co-Chairman & CEO 1,000 $82.78 $82,775
05/21/2024 Frank M. Svoboda Co-Chairman & CEO 2,500 $82.27 $205,684
05/28/2024 Robert Edward Hensley EVP & Chief Investment Officer 2,500 $82.17 $205,421

And AFLAC Inc (Symbol: AFL), the #22 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (Symbol: KIE), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $17,577,797 worth of AFL, which represents approximately 2.15% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at AFL is detailed in the table below:

AFL — last trade: $94.82 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/06/2024 Karole Lloyd Director 1,000 $77.28 $77,280
02/05/2024 William P. Bowers Director 1,500 $76.00 $114,000

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
