SPDR S&P Insurance ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 17.0%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (Symbol: KIE) shows an impressive 17.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Globe Life Inc (Symbol: GL), which makes up 2.29% of the SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (Symbol: KIE), has seen 7 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $18,734,083 worth of GL, making it the #3 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at GL:
GL — last trade: $90.69 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/24/2024
|James Brannen
|Director
|2,000
|$78.47
|$156,940
|04/24/2024
|David A. Rodriguez
|Director
|1,500
|$79.72
|$119,585
|04/25/2024
|Mark A. Blinn
|Director
|2,000
|$76.77
|$153,540
|05/16/2024
|James Matthew Darden
|Co-Chairman & CEO
|2,000
|$84.82
|$169,646
|05/17/2024
|Thomas Peter Kalmbach
|EVP & CFO
|500
|$84.43
|$42,214
|05/20/2024
|Frank M. Svoboda
|Co-Chairman & CEO
|2,500
|$86.31
|$215,764
|05/21/2024
|James Matthew Darden
|Co-Chairman & CEO
|1,000
|$82.78
|$82,775
|05/21/2024
|Frank M. Svoboda
|Co-Chairman & CEO
|2,500
|$82.27
|$205,684
|05/28/2024
|Robert Edward Hensley
|EVP & Chief Investment Officer
|2,500
|$82.17
|$205,421
And AFLAC Inc (Symbol: AFL), the #22 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (Symbol: KIE), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $17,577,797 worth of AFL, which represents approximately 2.15% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at AFL is detailed in the table below:
AFL — last trade: $94.82 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/06/2024
|Karole Lloyd
|Director
|1,000
|$77.28
|$77,280
|02/05/2024
|William P. Bowers
|Director
|1,500
|$76.00
|$114,000
