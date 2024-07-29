SPDR S&P Insurance ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 17.0%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (Symbol: KIE) shows an impressive 17.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Globe Life Inc (Symbol: GL), which makes up 2.29% of the SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (Symbol: KIE), has seen 7 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $18,734,083 worth of GL, making it the #3 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at GL:

GL — last trade: $90.69 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 04/24/2024 James Brannen Director 2,000 $78.47 $156,940 04/24/2024 David A. Rodriguez Director 1,500 $79.72 $119,585 04/25/2024 Mark A. Blinn Director 2,000 $76.77 $153,540 05/16/2024 James Matthew Darden Co-Chairman & CEO 2,000 $84.82 $169,646 05/17/2024 Thomas Peter Kalmbach EVP & CFO 500 $84.43 $42,214 05/20/2024 Frank M. Svoboda Co-Chairman & CEO 2,500 $86.31 $215,764 05/21/2024 James Matthew Darden Co-Chairman & CEO 1,000 $82.78 $82,775 05/21/2024 Frank M. Svoboda Co-Chairman & CEO 2,500 $82.27 $205,684 05/28/2024 Robert Edward Hensley EVP & Chief Investment Officer 2,500 $82.17 $205,421

And AFLAC Inc (Symbol: AFL), the #22 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (Symbol: KIE), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $17,577,797 worth of AFL, which represents approximately 2.15% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at AFL is detailed in the table below:

AFL — last trade: $94.82 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/06/2024 Karole Lloyd Director 1,000 $77.28 $77,280 02/05/2024 William P. Bowers Director 1,500 $76.00 $114,000

