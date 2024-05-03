News & Insights

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 12.7%

May 03, 2024 — 10:50 am EDT

May 03, 2024

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (Symbol: KIE) shows an impressive 12.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Markel Group Inc (Symbol: MKL), which makes up 2.25% of the SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (Symbol: KIE), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $16,416,395 worth of MKL, making it the #11 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MKL:

MKL — last trade: $1576.55 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/03/2023 Thomas Sinnickson Gayner Chief Executive Officer 100 $1311.92 $131,192
11/03/2023 Mark Besca Director 50 $1316.90 $65,845
11/03/2023 A. Lynne Puckett Director 76 $1321.47 $100,432
11/08/2023 Lawrence A. Cunningham Director 21 $1320.81 $27,737
02/02/2024 A. Lynne Puckett Director 72 $1409.28 $101,468
02/02/2024 Lawrence A. Cunningham Director 30 $1407.76 $42,233
02/02/2024 Thomas Sinnickson Gayner Chief Executive Officer 100 $1414.74 $141,474

And Kemper Corp (Symbol: KMPR), the #20 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (Symbol: KIE), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $16,230,974 worth of KMPR, which represents approximately 2.22% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at KMPR is detailed in the table below:

KMPR — last trade: $58.39 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/20/2023 Stuart B. Parker Director 10,000 $41.40 $413,960
11/27/2023 George N. Cochran Director 1,000 $42.75 $42,750
11/28/2023 Joseph P. Lacher Jr. President and CEO 5,000 $43.20 $216,000
12/11/2023 Alberto J. Paracchini Director 400 $47.52 $19,008

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

