SPDR S&P Insurance ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 12.7%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (Symbol: KIE) shows an impressive 12.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Markel Group Inc (Symbol: MKL), which makes up 2.25% of the SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (Symbol: KIE), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $16,416,395 worth of MKL, making it the #11 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MKL:
MKL — last trade: $1576.55 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/03/2023
|Thomas Sinnickson Gayner
|Chief Executive Officer
|100
|$1311.92
|$131,192
|11/03/2023
|Mark Besca
|Director
|50
|$1316.90
|$65,845
|11/03/2023
|A. Lynne Puckett
|Director
|76
|$1321.47
|$100,432
|11/08/2023
|Lawrence A. Cunningham
|Director
|21
|$1320.81
|$27,737
|02/02/2024
|A. Lynne Puckett
|Director
|72
|$1409.28
|$101,468
|02/02/2024
|Lawrence A. Cunningham
|Director
|30
|$1407.76
|$42,233
|02/02/2024
|Thomas Sinnickson Gayner
|Chief Executive Officer
|100
|$1414.74
|$141,474
And Kemper Corp (Symbol: KMPR), the #20 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (Symbol: KIE), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $16,230,974 worth of KMPR, which represents approximately 2.22% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at KMPR is detailed in the table below:
KMPR — last trade: $58.39 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/20/2023
|Stuart B. Parker
|Director
|10,000
|$41.40
|$413,960
|11/27/2023
|George N. Cochran
|Director
|1,000
|$42.75
|$42,750
|11/28/2023
|Joseph P. Lacher Jr.
|President and CEO
|5,000
|$43.20
|$216,000
|12/11/2023
|Alberto J. Paracchini
|Director
|400
|$47.52
|$19,008
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
DPTR Videos
ZIONW Historical Stock Prices
POLY YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.