SPDR S&P Insurance Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for KIE

In trading on Friday, shares of the SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (Symbol: KIE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $58.05, changing hands as high as $58.88 per share. SPDR S&P Insurance shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KIE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KIE's low point in its 52 week range is $53.445 per share, with $61.26 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.38.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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