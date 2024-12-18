SPDR S&P Homebuilders Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for XHB

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (Symbol: XHB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $111.49, changing hands as low as $108.48 per share. SPDR S&P Homebuilders shares are currently trading off about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XHB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XHB's low point in its 52 week range is $90.96 per share, with $126.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $107.50.

