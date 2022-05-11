Markets
SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 12.9%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (Symbol: XHS) shows an impressive 12.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC), which makes up 1.72% of the SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (Symbol: XHS), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,546,850 worth of CNC, making it the #23 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CNC:

CNC — last trade: $79.96 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
04/28/2022 Theodore R. Samuels II Director 6,270 $80.94 $507,494
04/29/2022 Christopher J. Coughlin Director 12,000 $81.37 $976,440
04/29/2022 H. James Dallas Director 3,065 $81.75 $250,564

And HCA Healthcare Inc (Symbol: HCA), the #38 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (Symbol: XHS), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,362,720 worth of HCA, which represents approximately 1.51% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HCA is detailed in the table below:

HCA — last trade: $224.49 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
04/28/2022 Andrea B. Smith Director 1,160 $213.63 $247,815
04/29/2022 Michael R. McAlevey SVP & Chief Legal Officer 1,110 $218.56 $242,602
05/02/2022 Thomas F. Frist Jr. 89,100 $211.93 $18,883,001

