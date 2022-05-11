SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 12.9%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (Symbol: XHS) shows an impressive 12.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC), which makes up 1.72% of the SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (Symbol: XHS), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,546,850 worth of CNC, making it the #23 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CNC:
CNC — last trade: $79.96 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/28/2022
|Theodore R. Samuels II
|Director
|6,270
|$80.94
|$507,494
|04/29/2022
|Christopher J. Coughlin
|Director
|12,000
|$81.37
|$976,440
|04/29/2022
|H. James Dallas
|Director
|3,065
|$81.75
|$250,564
And HCA Healthcare Inc (Symbol: HCA), the #38 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (Symbol: XHS), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,362,720 worth of HCA, which represents approximately 1.51% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HCA is detailed in the table below:
HCA — last trade: $224.49 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/28/2022
|Andrea B. Smith
|Director
|1,160
|$213.63
|$247,815
|04/29/2022
|Michael R. McAlevey
|SVP & Chief Legal Officer
|1,110
|$218.56
|$242,602
|05/02/2022
|Thomas F. Frist Jr.
|89,100
|$211.93
|$18,883,001
