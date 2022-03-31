SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 12.7%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (Symbol: XHS) shows an impressive 12.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

HealthEquity Inc (Symbol: HQY), which makes up 1.82% of the SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (Symbol: XHS), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,143,339 worth of HQY, making it the #2 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HQY:

HQY — last trade: $67.25 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/09/2021 Stuart B. Parker Director 25,000 $42.82 $1,070,500 12/14/2021 Adrian T. Dillon Director 12,375 $40.47 $500,811 12/15/2021 Evelyn S. Dilsaver Director 5,018 $39.79 $199,666

And Guardant Health Inc (Symbol: GH), the #6 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (Symbol: XHS), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,028,953 worth of GH, which represents approximately 1.72% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at GH is detailed in the table below:

GH — last trade: $66.99 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/23/2021 Helmy Eltoukhy Co-Chief Executive Officer 104,500 $96.15 $10,048,130 11/23/2021 Amirali Talasaz Co-Chief Executive Officer 104,500 $96.12 $10,044,222

