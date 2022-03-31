SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 12.7%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (Symbol: XHS) shows an impressive 12.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
HealthEquity Inc (Symbol: HQY), which makes up 1.82% of the SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (Symbol: XHS), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,143,339 worth of HQY, making it the #2 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HQY:
HQY — last trade: $67.25 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/09/2021
|Stuart B. Parker
|Director
|25,000
|$42.82
|$1,070,500
|12/14/2021
|Adrian T. Dillon
|Director
|12,375
|$40.47
|$500,811
|12/15/2021
|Evelyn S. Dilsaver
|Director
|5,018
|$39.79
|$199,666
And Guardant Health Inc (Symbol: GH), the #6 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (Symbol: XHS), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,028,953 worth of GH, which represents approximately 1.72% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at GH is detailed in the table below:
GH — last trade: $66.99 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/23/2021
|Helmy Eltoukhy
|Co-Chief Executive Officer
|104,500
|$96.15
|$10,048,130
|11/23/2021
|Amirali Talasaz
|Co-Chief Executive Officer
|104,500
|$96.12
|$10,044,222
