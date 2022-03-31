Markets
XHS

SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 12.7%

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (Symbol: XHS) shows an impressive 12.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

HealthEquity Inc (Symbol: HQY), which makes up 1.82% of the SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (Symbol: XHS), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,143,339 worth of HQY, making it the #2 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HQY:

HQY — last trade: $67.25 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
12/09/2021 Stuart B. Parker Director 25,000 $42.82 $1,070,500
12/14/2021 Adrian T. Dillon Director 12,375 $40.47 $500,811
12/15/2021 Evelyn S. Dilsaver Director 5,018 $39.79 $199,666

And Guardant Health Inc (Symbol: GH), the #6 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (Symbol: XHS), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,028,953 worth of GH, which represents approximately 1.72% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at GH is detailed in the table below:

GH — last trade: $66.99 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/23/2021 Helmy Eltoukhy Co-Chief Executive Officer 104,500 $96.15 $10,048,130
11/23/2021 Amirali Talasaz Co-Chief Executive Officer 104,500 $96.12 $10,044,222

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XHS HQY GH

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular