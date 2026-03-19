SPDR S&P Health Care Services Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for XHS

In trading on Thursday, shares of the SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (Symbol: XHS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $102.08, changing hands as low as $101.48 per share. SPDR S&P Health Care Services shares are currently trading down about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XHS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XHS's low point in its 52 week range is $87.64 per share, with $112.085 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $101.75.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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