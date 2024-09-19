Is SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Launched on 01/26/2011, the SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) is a smart beta exchange traded fund offering broad exposure to the Health Care ETFs category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market capitalization weighted indexes that are designed to represent the market or a particular segment of the market.

Market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, and are a good option for investors who believe in market efficiency.

There are some investors, though, who think it's possible to beat the market with great stock selection; this group likely invests in another class of funds known as smart beta, which track non-cap weighted strategies.

By attempting to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, non-cap weighted indexes are based on certain fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such.

Even though this space provides many choices to investors--think one of the simplest methodologies like equal-weighting and more complicated ones like fundamental and volatility/momentum based weighting--not all have been able to deliver first-rate results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

Managed by State Street Global Advisors, XHE has amassed assets over $226.25 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs in the Health Care ETFs. Before fees and expenses, XHE seeks to match the performance of the S&P Health Care Equipment Select Industry Index.

The S&P Health Care Equipment Select Industry Index represents the health care equipment segment of the S&P Total Market Index.

Cost & Other Expenses

Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.

With one of the least expensive products in the space, this ETF has annual operating expenses of 0.35%.

The fund has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.03%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

ETFs offer diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk, but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

XHE's heaviest allocation is in the Healthcare sector, which is about 100% of the portfolio.

Looking at individual holdings, Omnicell Inc (OMCL) accounts for about 2.53% of total assets, followed by Icu Medical Inc (ICUI) and Ufp Technologies Inc (UFPT).

Its top 10 holdings account for approximately 21.06% of XHE's total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

Year-to-date, the SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF return is roughly 6.54% so far, and was up about 10.36% over the last 12 months (as of 09/19/2024). XHE has traded between $66.75 and $90.21 in this past 52-week period.

The ETF has a beta of 0.97 and standard deviation of 26.13% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 68 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Health Care ETFs segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF (MDEV) tracks INDXX GLOBAL MEDICAL EQUIPMENT INDEX and the iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) tracks Dow Jones U.S. Select Medical Equipment Index. First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF has $3.26 million in assets, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has $5 billion. MDEV has an expense ratio of 0.70% and IHI charges 0.40%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Health Care ETFs.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE): ETF Research Reports

Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ICU Medical, Inc. (ICUI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

UFP Technologies, Inc. (UFPT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI): ETF Research Reports

First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF (MDEV): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.