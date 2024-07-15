Is SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Making its debut on 01/26/2011, smart beta exchange traded fund SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) provides investors broad exposure to the Health Care ETFs category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

For a long time now, the ETF industry has been flooded with products based on market capitalization weighted indexes, which are designed to represent the broader market or a particular market segment.

Because market cap weighted indexes provide a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, they work well for investors who believe in market efficiency.

However, some investors believe in the possibility of beating the market through exceptional stock selection, and choose a different type of fund that tracks non-cap weighted strategies: smart beta.

This kind of index follows this same mindset, as it attempts to pick stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance; non-cap weighted strategies base selection on certain fundamental characteristics, or a mix of such characteristics.

This area offers many different investment choices, such as simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies; however, not all of these strategies can deliver superior results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

The fund is sponsored by State Street Global Advisors. It has amassed assets over $250.47 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs in the Health Care ETFs. XHE seeks to match the performance of the S&P Health Care Equipment Select Industry Index before fees and expenses.

The S&P Health Care Equipment Select Industry Index represents the health care equipment segment of the S&P Total Market Index.

Cost & Other Expenses

Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long-term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins, other things remaining the same.

With one of the least expensive products in the space, this ETF has annual operating expenses of 0.35%.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.03%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Healthcare sector - about 100% of the portfolio.

When you look at individual holdings, Transmedics Group Inc (TMDX) accounts for about 2.91% of the fund's total assets, followed by Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) and Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM).

The top 10 holdings account for about 22.41% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

So far this year, XHE has gained about 3.01%, and is down about -11.47% in the last one year (as of 07/15/2024). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $66.75 and $99.07.

XHE has a beta of 0.97 and standard deviation of 26% for the trailing three-year period, which makes the fund a medium risk choice in the space. With about 69 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Health Care ETFs segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF (MDEV) tracks INDXX GLOBAL MEDICAL EQUIPMENT INDEX and the iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) tracks Dow Jones U.S. Select Medical Equipment Index. First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF has $3.04 million in assets, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has $5.14 billion. MDEV has an expense ratio of 0.70% and IHI charges 0.40%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Health Care ETFs.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE): ETF Research Reports

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (TNDM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI): ETF Research Reports

Silk Road Medical, Inc. (SILK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TransMedics Group, Inc. (TMDX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF (MDEV): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.