XHE

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.1%

February 15, 2024 — 09:31 am EST

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (Symbol: XHE) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (Symbol: ZBH), which makes up 1.57% of the SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (Symbol: XHE), has seen 7 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,736,845 worth of ZBH, making it the #34 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ZBH:

ZBH — last trade: $121.84 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/23/2023 Arthur J. Higgins Director 1,000 $115.61 $115,613
08/25/2023 Betsy J. Bernard Director 1,021 $114.40 $116,806
08/25/2023 Michael W. Michelson Director 1,300 $115.50 $150,150
08/28/2023 Robert Hagemann Director 2,000 $116.48 $232,960
08/30/2023 Sreelakshmi Kolli Director 1,000 $120.37 $120,370
08/28/2023 Christopher B. Begley Director 1,000 $117.11 $117,114
11/09/2023 Syed A. Jafry Director 2,135 $104.75 $223,641

And DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (Symbol: XRAY), the #39 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (Symbol: XHE), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,585,884 worth of XRAY, which represents approximately 1.52% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at XRAY is detailed in the table below:

XRAY — last trade: $32.67 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/20/2023 Glenn Coleman Executive VP & CFO 10,000 $29.70 $297,000
11/20/2023 Simon D. Campion President, CEO & Member of BOD 10,000 $29.70 $297,000
11/22/2023 Gregory T. Lucier Director 10,000 $31.44 $314,400

