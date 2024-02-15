SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.1%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (Symbol: XHE) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (Symbol: ZBH), which makes up 1.57% of the SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (Symbol: XHE), has seen 7 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,736,845 worth of ZBH, making it the #34 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ZBH:
ZBH — last trade: $121.84 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/23/2023
|Arthur J. Higgins
|Director
|1,000
|$115.61
|$115,613
|08/25/2023
|Betsy J. Bernard
|Director
|1,021
|$114.40
|$116,806
|08/25/2023
|Michael W. Michelson
|Director
|1,300
|$115.50
|$150,150
|08/28/2023
|Robert Hagemann
|Director
|2,000
|$116.48
|$232,960
|08/30/2023
|Sreelakshmi Kolli
|Director
|1,000
|$120.37
|$120,370
|08/28/2023
|Christopher B. Begley
|Director
|1,000
|$117.11
|$117,114
|11/09/2023
|Syed A. Jafry
|Director
|2,135
|$104.75
|$223,641
And DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (Symbol: XRAY), the #39 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (Symbol: XHE), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,585,884 worth of XRAY, which represents approximately 1.52% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at XRAY is detailed in the table below:
XRAY — last trade: $32.67 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/20/2023
|Glenn Coleman
|Executive VP & CFO
|10,000
|$29.70
|$297,000
|11/20/2023
|Simon D. Campion
|President, CEO & Member of BOD
|10,000
|$29.70
|$297,000
|11/22/2023
|Gregory T. Lucier
|Director
|10,000
|$31.44
|$314,400
