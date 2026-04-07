SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend (EDIV) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (Symbol: EDIV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $39.37, changing hands as low as $39.08 per share. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend shares are currently trading off about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EDIV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EDIV's low point in its 52 week range is $32.36 per share, with $43.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.29.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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