SPDR S&P Dividend (SDY) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (Symbol: SDY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $125.07, changing hands as high as $126.37 per share. SPDR S&P Dividend shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SDY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SDY's low point in its 52 week range is $116.32 per share, with $133.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $126.26.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.