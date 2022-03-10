SPDR S&P Dividend Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SDY

In trading on Thursday, shares of the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (Symbol: SDY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $124.25, changing hands as low as $123.35 per share. SPDR S&P Dividend shares are currently trading down about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SDY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SDY's low point in its 52 week range is $114.51 per share, with $132.195 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $124.15.

