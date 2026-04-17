SPDR S&P China Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for GXC

In trading on Friday, shares of the SPDR S&P China ETF (Symbol: GXC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $98.23, changing hands as high as $98.78 per share. SPDR S&P China shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GXC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GXC's low point in its 52 week range is $77.915 per share, with $107.009 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $98.59.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.