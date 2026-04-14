SPDR S&P Capital Markets Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for KCE

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (Symbol: KCE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $149.31, changing hands as high as $149.90 per share. SPDR S&P Capital Markets shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KCE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KCE's low point in its 52 week range is $112.65 per share, with $162.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $149.66.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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