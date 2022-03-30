SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 13.5%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (Symbol: XAR) shows an impressive 13.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Maxar Technologies Inc (Symbol: MAXR), which makes up 3.99% of the SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (Symbol: XAR), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $69,612,572 worth of MAXR, making it the #2 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MAXR:
MAXR — last trade: $38.59 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/23/2021
|Walter S. Scott
|EVP and CTO
|1,867
|$29.52
|$55,116
|12/22/2021
|Leon Anthony Frazier
|EVP, Global Field Operations
|500
|$29.98
|$14,990
|12/17/2021
|Jeff Robertson III
|SVP, Chief Internal Ops Ofc
|888
|$26.86
|$23,852
And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), the #6 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (Symbol: XAR), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $65,541,964 worth of BA, which represents approximately 3.75% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at BA is detailed in the table below:
BA — last trade: $193.80 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/01/2022
|Steven M. Mollenkopf
|Director
|480
|$208.39
|$100,027
|02/14/2022
|Lawrence W. Kellner
|Director
|5,000
|$208.91
|$1,044,550
