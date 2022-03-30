SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 13.5%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (Symbol: XAR) shows an impressive 13.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Maxar Technologies Inc (Symbol: MAXR), which makes up 3.99% of the SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (Symbol: XAR), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $69,612,572 worth of MAXR, making it the #2 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MAXR:

MAXR — last trade: $38.59 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/23/2021 Walter S. Scott EVP and CTO 1,867 $29.52 $55,116 12/22/2021 Leon Anthony Frazier EVP, Global Field Operations 500 $29.98 $14,990 12/17/2021 Jeff Robertson III SVP, Chief Internal Ops Ofc 888 $26.86 $23,852

And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), the #6 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (Symbol: XAR), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $65,541,964 worth of BA, which represents approximately 3.75% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at BA is detailed in the table below:

BA — last trade: $193.80 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/01/2022 Steven M. Mollenkopf Director 480 $208.39 $100,027 02/14/2022 Lawrence W. Kellner Director 5,000 $208.91 $1,044,550

