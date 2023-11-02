SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for XAR

In trading on Thursday, shares of the SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (Symbol: XAR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $117.25, changing hands as high as $119.05 per share. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XAR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XAR's low point in its 52 week range is $102.7601 per share, with $125.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $119.13.

