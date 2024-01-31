SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 11.5%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (Symbol: SLYV) shows an impressive 11.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Leslie's Inc (Symbol: LESL), which makes up 0.24% of the SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (Symbol: SLYV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $9,374,431 worth of LESL, making it the #156 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at LESL:
LESL — last trade: $6.97 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/07/2023
|Steven M. Weddell
|See Remarks
|25,000
|$6.92
|$173,078
|08/07/2023
|Michael R. Egeck
|Chief Executive Officer
|50,000
|$6.93
|$346,410
And Forward Air Corp (Symbol: FWRD), the #202 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (Symbol: SLYV), shows 13 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $8,287,676 worth of FWRD, which represents approximately 0.21% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FWRD is detailed in the table below:
FWRD — last trade: $45.31 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/17/2023
|Michael L. Hance
|CLO and Secretary
|411
|$60.66
|$24,929
|08/17/2023
|Laurie Anne Tucker
|Director
|4,000
|$61.23
|$244,920
|08/17/2023
|Thomas Schmitt
|President & CEO
|16,050
|$62.70
|$1,006,335
|08/17/2023
|Chitra Nayak
|Director
|1,600
|$63.76
|$102,016
|08/17/2023
|Ronald W. Allen
|Director
|2,000
|$64.06
|$128,120
|08/18/2023
|George S. Mayes Jr.
|Director
|500
|$64.00
|$32,000
|08/18/2023
|C. Robert Campbell
|Director
|5,000
|$64.33
|$321,650
|08/18/2023
|Kyle R. Mitchin
|Chief People Officer
|398
|$64.12
|$25,499
|08/18/2023
|Craig Carlock
|Director
|1,600
|$64.84
|$103,744
|08/18/2023
|George M. Lynch
|Director
|500
|$63.28
|$31,640
|08/18/2023
|Javier Polit
|Director
|1,000
|$64.59
|$64,590
|08/25/2023
|Chris C. Ruble
|Chief Operating Officer
|1,433
|$69.77
|$99,992
|08/25/2023
|Kyle R. Mitchin
|Chief People Officer
|1,093
|$68.63
|$75,013
|08/22/2023
|Nancee L. Ronning
|Chief Commercial Officer
|315
|$64.65
|$20,365
