SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 11.5%

January 31, 2024 — 11:50 am EST

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (Symbol: SLYV) shows an impressive 11.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Leslie's Inc (Symbol: LESL), which makes up 0.24% of the SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (Symbol: SLYV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $9,374,431 worth of LESL, making it the #156 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at LESL:

LESL — last trade: $6.97 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/07/2023 Steven M. Weddell See Remarks 25,000 $6.92 $173,078
08/07/2023 Michael R. Egeck Chief Executive Officer 50,000 $6.93 $346,410

And Forward Air Corp (Symbol: FWRD), the #202 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (Symbol: SLYV), shows 13 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $8,287,676 worth of FWRD, which represents approximately 0.21% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FWRD is detailed in the table below:

FWRD — last trade: $45.31 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/17/2023 Michael L. Hance CLO and Secretary 411 $60.66 $24,929
08/17/2023 Laurie Anne Tucker Director 4,000 $61.23 $244,920
08/17/2023 Thomas Schmitt President & CEO 16,050 $62.70 $1,006,335
08/17/2023 Chitra Nayak Director 1,600 $63.76 $102,016
08/17/2023 Ronald W. Allen Director 2,000 $64.06 $128,120
08/18/2023 George S. Mayes Jr. Director 500 $64.00 $32,000
08/18/2023 C. Robert Campbell Director 5,000 $64.33 $321,650
08/18/2023 Kyle R. Mitchin Chief People Officer 398 $64.12 $25,499
08/18/2023 Craig Carlock Director 1,600 $64.84 $103,744
08/18/2023 George M. Lynch Director 500 $63.28 $31,640
08/18/2023 Javier Polit Director 1,000 $64.59 $64,590
08/25/2023 Chris C. Ruble Chief Operating Officer 1,433 $69.77 $99,992
08/25/2023 Kyle R. Mitchin Chief People Officer 1,093 $68.63 $75,013
08/22/2023 Nancee L. Ronning Chief Commercial Officer 315 $64.65 $20,365

