SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SLYV

Looking at the chart above, SLYV's low point in its 52 week range is $66.4709 per share, with $89.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $80.45.
Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »
Also see: Stanley Black and Decker Average Annual Return
LECO Historical Stock Prices
Funds Holding GDAT
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.