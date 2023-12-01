SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SLYV

In trading on Friday, shares of the SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (Symbol: SLYV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $75.15, changing hands as high as $76.27 per share. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value shares are currently trading up about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SLYV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SLYV's low point in its 52 week range is $66.4709 per share, with $86.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $76.16.

