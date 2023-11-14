SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth (SLYG) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (Symbol: SLYG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $74.66, changing hands as high as $75.13 per share. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth shares are currently trading up about 4.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SLYG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SLYG's low point in its 52 week range is $68.64 per share, with $80.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $75.19.

