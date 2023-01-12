SPDR S&P 500 Trust Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SPY

In trading on Thursday, shares of the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (Symbol: SPY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $397.82, changing hands as high as $398.49 per share. SPDR S&P 500 Trust shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPY's low point in its 52 week range is $348.11 per share, with $472.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $396.28.

