SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SPYX

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (Symbol: SPYX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $110.32, changing hands as high as $110.36 per share. SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPYX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPYX's low point in its 52 week range is $95.20 per share, with $118.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $110.29.

