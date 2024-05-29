News & Insights

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Updates Dividend Distribution

May 29, 2024 — 12:48 am EDT

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) has released an update.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has announced an update to their prospectus with a new supplemental prospectus lodged with the Monetary Authority of Singapore. This update includes changes to the distribution process for dividends and other cash distributions to beneficial owners of the Units, with specific details regarding the timing and handling of dividends for Singaporean holders. The supplemental prospectus should be read alongside the original prospectus, both of which are available at State Street Global Advisors Singapore Limited.

