SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value (MDYV) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (Symbol: MDYV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $66.68, changing hands as high as $66.70 per share. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MDYV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MDYV's low point in its 52 week range is $59.6701 per share, with $75.02 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $66.68.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.